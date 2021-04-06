Aaron Judge passed sentence for the first time this season

The gardener of the New York Yankees, Aaron Judge connected the first home run of the 2021 season of the MLB.

In the fourth inning against the Baltimore Orioles, Aaron Judge He hit a strong hit between right field against the shipments of Puerto Rican Jorge Lope MLB.

Aaron Judge, who had had just three hits in his first four games, is showing signs that he can begin to hit what he does best, home runs, and perform better at the wood with the Yankees.

This home run traveled a distance of 344 feet at a speed of 104 miles per hour.

Since Spring Training the home runner had only hit one home run, worrying both the Yankees like his fans. No other player of the Yankees he had been able to hit a home run this season more than Gary Sanchez with one in each of his first two games.