Aaron Judge out of the Yankees lineup once again

The gardener of the Yankees from New York, Aaron Judge, will once again be out of his team’s lineup against the Tampa Rays in the MLB-Major League Baseball.

After a productive night where he hit 5-3 with a home run and two RBIs, Aaron Judge He began to feel pains in his left side, was taken out of the lineup the next day and there were hopes that if he played on Friday against the Rays.

Aaron Boone gave the reason why he will not be in the lineup:

“Aaron [Judge] He’s not in the lineup. I felt like I wanted to at least wait another day, Just want to play the long game and not force anything. We will see where we are in 24 hours ”. Boone said Judge had not taken pictures and was “encouraged” by what he saw of Judge in the cage. But he said ‘we’ll see’ when it came to whether Judge was available from the bank.

It should be noted that before the first game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Aaron Judge He was on the field stretching, yet Boone as Yankees manager made a decision.