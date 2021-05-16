Aaron Judge is second in the home run lead and gave life to the Yankees

By dint of power he presented himself Aaron Judge at Oriole Park at Camden Yards with New York Yankees, who beat the Baltimore Orioles with a final score of 8 runs by 2 to reach 22 wins and 17 losses.

At the top of the third inning, with the scoreboard 3-0, Judge stood at the plate with a runner on board and fished a high and out fastball – thrown by Jorge López – to deposit it in the left field of the home of Orioles. He put the board 5-0 momentarily.

In this way, he had equaled the home run lead with 11 along with Shohei Ohtani and José Ramírez. Although later Mitch Haniger, of the Seattle Mariners, climbed on top with 12 homers.

Aaron Judge now tied for the American League lead with 11 home runs this season! pic.twitter.com/RuIeUDGHqj – Talkin ‘Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 15, 2021

Judge was 4-2 with two runs scored, two RBIs and a walk against Orioles. His average was .289, a key night to lift the spirits in the Mules clubhouse for having several members out for COVID-19. His home run traveled 385 feet from the plate to its final destination, a drawn line.

