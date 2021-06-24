Aaron Judge homered and RBI single against the Kansas City Royals

The gardener of the Yankees from New York, Aaron Judge, hit a home run solo to put his team on top against the Kansas City Royals in the MLB.

Through the last game in the series between the Yankees of New York and the Royals of Kansas City, Aaron Judge he hit his 16th home run of the season and hit an RBI single in the second inning to make the game 3-0.

Now the star outfielder for the Bronx Mules is hitting 283. with 16 homers and 38 RBIs, heading for the all-star game and justifying the reason why he has so many votes.

Here the videos:

Aaron Judge breaks out of a little slump to put the Yankees ahead 1-0 in the first inning with a home run! pic.twitter.com/lCSJYKBwyH – Talkin ‘Yanks (@TalkinYanks) June 24, 2021

Aaron Judge RBI single! Yankees lead 3-0 pic.twitter.com/dPToScYPxb – Talkin ‘Yanks (@TalkinYanks) June 24, 2021

Judge has been the most consistent hitter for the New York Yankees this season, so so far, he is the only one heading to the all-star batters game, possibly alongside Gerrit Cole, among others.