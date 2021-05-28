Aaron Judge homered across center field for the Yankees

Aaron Judge connected a home run throughout the central garden of the Big leagues and tied the game between Yankees of New York against Blue Jays of Toronto in the MLB.

The New York patrolman did not forgive a pitch that stayed in the power zone to the right-hander of the Blue Jays to tie the score 3-3 in the bottom of the third inning in the Big leagues.

With this home run, Judge He has 13 this season with the Yankees and is close to the home run lead that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. shares with Cuban Adolis García in the big top.

Here the video:

Aaron Judge – New York Yankees (13) pic.twitter.com/E4Va75e0XJ – MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) May 28, 2021

In this season with the Yankees, Aaron Judge has gone from less to more with the tree. He is currently averaging .307 with 28 RBIs and 13 home runs in the season. MLB.

For the Bombers it is vitally important that the pitcher is in good health to help his offense achieve victories in important commitments that take him to the postseason of the big top.