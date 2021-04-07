Aaron Judge hits second home run for a day in a row

NBA

The gardener Aaron Judge hit a beastly home run for the day in a row with the Yankees on the MLB 2021.

Judge debuted his second home run of the season against the Baltimore Orioles for a night in a row, dropping the ball 452 feet away and putting the game seven runs 0-0 for the Yankees from New York.

Aaron Judge he was 3-for-5 with four RBIs, a double and a single.

Here the videos;

Now Aaron Judge has six RBIs with two homers and is hitting 364. leading the offense of the Yankees in almost every offensive department so far MLB 2021.