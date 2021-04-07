Aaron Judge hits second home run for a day in a row

The gardener Aaron Judge hit a beastly home run for the day in a row with the Yankees on the MLB 2021.

Judge debuted his second home run of the season against the Baltimore Orioles for a night in a row, dropping the ball 452 feet away and putting the game seven runs 0-0 for the Yankees from New York.

Aaron Judge he was 3-for-5 with four RBIs, a double and a single.

Here the videos;

The Yankees achieved their third win of the season by beating the Orioles 7-2, highlighting the work of Gerrit Cole (W1-0, ERA 1.46, 7ip, 4hits and 13 strikeouts) and the explosive offense💣 of judge Aaron Judge (5 -3, 1CA, HR💣y 4Rbi) ⚾ 🎥@Yankeespic.twitter.com/fdLiaBUBB9 Yankees WIN – Santiago Gil Sam🇵🇦 (@sgilsantiago) April 7, 2021

No doubt from the Judge. pic.twitter.com/BxAgkey7AK – MLB (@MLB) April 7, 2021

Now Aaron Judge has six RBIs with two homers and is hitting 364. leading the offense of the Yankees in almost every offensive department so far MLB 2021.