in NBA

Aaron Judge broke the silence about participating in the Home Run Derby

The winner of the 2016 home run competition, Aaron Judge, does not bring any interest in participating in the home run derby in the MLB 2021.

After becoming the first player in the history of the MLB in winning rookie of the year and winning a home run derby in the same season, Aaron Judge He doesn’t want to be in a home run derby unless it’s at Yankee Stadium.

Aaron Judge He said that when the home run derby returns to Yankee Stadium then he will participate, that means that is when the all-star game corresponds to that stadium of the MLB.

“I have no interest at this time, unless the All-Star Game returns soon to New York.”

Here the report:

Injuries have delayed the career of Aaron Judge, He is already on his way to 30 years and therefore, he must take care of his body even more than he used to do.

WTA Berlin. Azarenka returns to grass semis 9 years later

F1 French GP 2021: Free Practice Results