Aaron Judge beat Alfonso Soriano’s home run record with the Yankees

The gardener of the Yankees from New York, Aaron Judge, beat another record for home runs that Alfonso Soriano had in the MLB. Alfonso Soriano was on track to have good numbers in the history of the New York Yankees before they traded him to the Texas Rangers for Alex Rodriguez.

Aaron Judge hit his 122nd career homer with the Yankees , placing his name at number 35 in home runs with that franchise leaving Alfonso Soriano behind.

Notably Aaron Judge He is in fifth place in home runs connected at Yankee Stadium, he has already surpassed Alex Rodríguez in that line and goes for Brett Gardner, who is in fourth place.

Here the report and the video:

Aaron Judge gets the Yankees on the board to start the afternoon. The Yankees have the 6th most home runs since the 2020 season. # SquadUp pic.twitter.com/7fXiqri9qn – Inside Edge (@IE_MLB) April 14, 2021

If health accompanies Judge for the rest of his career and plays for the Yankees , then his name can be on all of the team’s offensive records except for stealing bases, since, he also gets a lot of walks and strikeouts also in the MLB.

In 2023, free agency will be open for Aaron Judge, he is expected to remain on the team that gave him the opportunity to move up to the majors although none have yet spoken about a possible contract extension.