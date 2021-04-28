Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton hit a pair of home runs to guide the Yankees

The giants of the Yankees from New York, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, hit a home run apiece to lead the offense against the Baltimore Orioles in the MLB.

Through the game of Yankees of New York against the Baltimore Orioles, Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge and Kyle Higashioka they each hit a home run to drive in four runs.

Kyle Higashioka, who the Yankees say will start playing more over Gary Sanchez, hits his 4th of the year @ jimferg99 gets a point pic.twitter.com/E6XoY5pPBr – OnlyHomers MLB News (@OnlyHomers) April 28, 2021

Pure power. pic.twitter.com/znOjDVKJf0 – New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 27, 2021

Giancarlo Stanton with his 6th homer. Points for @TheCanuckadian @ MattJudd12 @Rob_Report_ @cfrazierfan @ nick_rosso05 @Ej_thagod pic.twitter.com/7loI1jbgo5 – OnlyHomers MLB News (@OnlyHomers) April 28, 2021

Corey Kluber pitched 6.1 innings giving up just 1 run with 2 BBs and 5 strikeouts, his most successful outing in the striped uniform and improving his ERA to 4.25 in 21.1 innings with 19 strikeouts.

While Kyle Higashioka He hit another home run and now has four so far this season – with six RBIs and 320 from AVG. batting, letting it be known that he deserves more time on the field.