Aaron Hicks on the tightrope of dismissing the season

The outstanding center fielder of the New York Yankees, Aaron Hicks could be saying goodbye to the current season of 2021 in the MLB, who after an injury to his left wrist, will have to undergo surgery.

According to a brief, submitted by MLB.com reporter Bryan Hoch, the outfielder for the Yankees He will have to undergo surgery on his left wrist, further indicating that this surgery could mean: Potentially the end of his season, according to Hoch.

During hours last Sunday, the organization of the MLB, of the Yankees, they had announced that Aaron Hicks had been placed on the list of disabled persons for ten days, so now the serious information that will have to go to a surgical process comes out, so he could say goodbye to the current season Big leagues, concerns this 2021.

This would be the second time in three years where Yankees they are forced to put out a season to Hicks, who, during the 2019 campaign, only participated in 59 games, after making the decision to undergo Tommy John surgery.

During a span of 32 encounters with the Yankees in this 2021 in the MLB, Aaron Hicks, holds a batting average of .194, with four homers and fourteen RBIs in his palm.