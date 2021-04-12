Aaron Hicks gets out of Yankees alienation due to shooting in Minnesota

After the shocking news that surprised the world on Monday afternoon, after a murder at the hands of the police of Minnesota to an American citizen in a “shooting”, the gardener of the Yankees, Aaron Hicks has decided not to play in the Yankees’ game against the Blue Jays on Monday.

A police officer from the city of Minnesota, had shot the young African-American, Daunte Wright, 20 years old, a fact that shocked the whole world, to the point of suspending the games of the MLB in the city of Minnesota between the Twins and Boston Red Sox, as well as the duel between NBA teams, Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets; wave to which he now joins the member of the New York Yankees, Aaron Hicks.

As reported by the Brooklyn Center Police Chief, Minnesota, The aforementioned event happened accidentally, since the officer involved was only trying to shoot the young man with a stun gun, who as a result of a “mistake” agreed to shoot with a pistol, shot that ended up killing the young man, Daunte Wright.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday afternoon, the leader of the New York Yankees on the MLB, Aaron boone reported on the decision of Aaron Hicks of not arriving at the game, who revealed that the player had been very shocked by the event in Minnesota.

Aaron boone, Clarified that Hicks would have been in alienation for the party of the Yankees against the Toronto Blue Jays this Monday, who would hit the ground as a hitter in the sixth inning of the New York alienation, ended up being substituted for the game by player Mike Tauchman, entering to cover the center field position for the Yankees.

“He came to see me about an hour ago. It has been a difficult day for him. It would have been hard for him to go out tonight, ”Boone said, according to reports by Bryan Hoch for MLB.com.