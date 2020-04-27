Aarón Hernán Mexican actor loses his life at 89 years old | Instagram

The news has been confirmed that one of the great actors of Mexican television Aaron Hernán he loses his life at 89 years of age.

The unfortunate news it has become a trend in the micro blogging service Twitter and several personalities have shown through their publications their sincere condolences.

In addition to the personalities the actor organization He sent his condolences to those close to the interpreter.

“We send a hug of solidarity to his family and friends with our deepest condolences,” one of the messages that was published.

Hernán made his television debut in 1965 in the soap opera “The lie”, later participated in several soap operas and earned the love of the public.

The first actor, Aarón Hernán, died at the age of 89, standing out on TV in the soap opera “La mentira”, in cinema in “Viento negro”, in theater in “Elsa y Fred”; just to mention something of his extensive career as a television, film and theater actor …. DEP pic.twitter.com/tlGF3RGRHI – Adrián Ruiz V (@adrianruizv)

April 27, 2020

The first actor worked alongside renowned actors such as Tere Velázquez, Carlos Bracho, Sergio Barrios, Julissa, Enrique Lizalde and Fanny Cano.

“We regret the sensitive death of our C. Aarón Hernán, a recognized actor in film, theater and television, whose commitment to ANDA led him to occupy the Office of the Interior and Exterior and Treasury on several occasions and has served as Secretary General of 1998 to 2002. DEP. “

“Televisa regrets the sensitive death of the first actor Aarón Hernán, an unforgettable figure in cinema, theater and television. Rest in peace. “

It was a total of fifty-seven TV soaps were in which he participated, five series, twenty six films and nine works of theater.

REST IN PEACE The world of Mexican soap operas is in mourning. The First Actor Aarón Hernán died (November 20, 1930 – April 26, 2020) He participated in soap operas such as Love and Pride, Imperio de Cristal, Salomé, La Mentira, Alborada, among others. Q.D.E.P pic.twitter.com/k4kCSfYuKV – tlnovelesco (@tlnovelesco)

April 27, 2020

Aarón Hernán was general secretary of the A.N.D.A. (National Association of Actors) in 1998, he also worked in the theater company of the Social Security.

“Rest in peace a great actor. I worked with him on the soap opera Marisol. Aarón Hernán. A great partner,” shared Erika Buenfil.

Thanks for everything Aarón Hernán. I learned a lot from you, professionally and personally. RIP ♥ ️ pic.twitter.com/vFjhdxgOsh – Gaby Platas (@gabyplatas)

April 27, 2020

.