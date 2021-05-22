Aarón Guerrero, Chechu from ‘Family Doctor’, gets married

Aaron Guerrero, known as Chechu for his role in Family Doctor, got married this saturday with Salomé Gadea.

Aaron takes a while away from the world of the heart and television, although it will always be remembered as one of the best-known faces in a historical series for an entire generation.

The actor He asked his girlfriend two years ago, but the pandemic situation has prevented the link from taking place earlier.

Due to current coronavirus restrictions, guests have been limited to those 140 closest friends, without any of his colleagues from the series being able to attend.

The son of both, who is now three years old, has played a very prominent role during the ceremony, as Aaron himself has assured.

Some familiar faces, like Fernando Romay, have gone to the link.

Although, without a doubt, the anecdote of the wedding has starred Belén Rodríguez, who the ceremony was lost because Patricia Rodríguez, the director of Sábado Deluxe, had had a mishap with her dress at the last minute.

“Well, nothing, my dress has broken and they had to fix it for me“, Patricia explained to Socialité.