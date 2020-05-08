By Sebastian Quiroz

0 COMMENTS

05/08/2020 12:05 pm

Although the Inside Xbox Yesterday fulfilled the task of showing some of the third party games for the next generation, the viewers of this presentation were quite unsatisfied, because we did not see much of the gameplay that was promised so much. In response to all the negative comments yesterday, the company has released a statement.

The Inside Xbox promised the ability to watch gameplay of games running on Xbox Series X, including Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. However, this did not turn out to be a complete reality, since on several occasions it was indicated that the advance is an estimate of how the game could be seen on the new console. In this way, the negative comments from the fans were immediate, and in response to the negativity, Aaron Greenberg, Head of Marketing Department at Xbox Games, released this statement:

“If we hadn’t said anything and just showed the Inside Xbox like we did last month, the reactions might have been different. We clearly set some wrong expectations and that is up to us. We appreciate all the feedback and we can assure you that we will take it all into account and learn as a team. ”

Had we not said anything & just shown May Inside Xbox show like we did last month, I suspect reactions might have been different. Clearly we set some wrong expectations & that’s on us. We appreciate all the feedback & can assure you we will take it all in & learn as a team. ??? – Aaron Greenberg ?? ‍♂️❎ (@aarongreenberg) May 8, 2020

We remind you that we will have new information about the Xbox Series X every month thanks to the “Xbox 20/20” initiative, and we will finally see gameplay of the Xbox Game Studios games in June. You can check out our Inside Xbox summary from yesterday here.

Via: Aaron Greenberg

This is what the DLC for DOOM Eternal looks like



How will the Xbox Series X boxes look like?

Sebastian Quiroz

23 years. Editor at Atomix.vg. Pop culture consumer.

.