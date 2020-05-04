Aaron Carter is known for being the little brother of singer Nick Carter, a member of the ‘Backstreet Boys’ and by becoming at a very young age a true music star, the artist became one of the most viewed faces in the folders of the institutes of the United States. Now, the young man’s name has become quite popular in recent months and not for his music but for the eccentricities to which it has been accustoming us.

After several disputes with his brothers, lawsuits and restraining orders in between, and various problems with justice, the little Carter has now been embroiled in a new controversy. According to North American media like TMZ or Entertainment News, the singer’s girlfriend, Melanie Martin, has been arrested for alleged ill-treatment of Aaron. The events occurred after a strong discussion Between both.

According Los Angeles County Sheriff Explained He Answered An Emergency Call that it was carried out in the vicinity of where the events occurred and that after receiving it, Several police patrols appeared to try to solve the situation. Upon arriving at the home where Aaron and his girlfriend Melanie resided, officers spoke to both of them and They saw cuts and scratches on the young artist’s body that were later denounced by him.

Messages on social networks

Melanie was arrested and taken to police stations from which she left after posting the $ 50,000 bail that had been imposed on her to get out of prison. For his part, Aaron used his official Twitter account to write various messages: “You should never wait for someone to mistreat you repeatedly. Because all you need is one time, and if he gets his way this time, if he knows at the time that he can treat you like this, then he sets that pattern for the future, “he wrote on social media.

After this, she continued writing about what happened: “Very sad. I hope she gets the help she needs. No one deserves domestic violence, be it a woman or a man! She has literally blocked me … I am devastated, “said the artist. After what happened, Aaron has deleted all the photos in which he came out with her. They had been together for 3 months and they looked quite close, so much so that the singer had his name tattooed on his face to demonstrate his love for his partner.