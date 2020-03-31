Aaron Carter denounces his girlfriend after suffering physical assault | Instagram

American singer-songwriter Aaron Carter has been one more victim of mistreatment Y domestic violence since your current girlfriend Melanie Martin She physically assaulted him, which is why she was just arrested.

He brother Nick Carter’s minor was found by Los Angeles city authorities with several wounds Y brands of blows, which were made by Melanie.

The police arrived at Aaron’s house after receive a call for a domestic fight and when they arrived they saw the wounds on his body, so they arrested his girlfriend, as reported by TMZ.

Just a message

Everything seems to indicate that there was a discussion between the couple which later turned into a physical fight on her part.

The police say that Aaron had several visible marks Throughout her body and sheriff’s officers confirmed that Melanie was the assailant and arrested her for crimes of domestic violence.

At the moment Martin is under arrest and with a fixed bond in 50 thousand dollars, all this due to the amount of wounds and scratches on the singer’s body.

This has been something shocking for everyone, since they have been dating for just 3 months and just a few weeks ago the singer appeared with a her name tattoo on his right eyebrow.

As if that were not enough, after this crazy show of love from the man, the couple went to buy engagement rings having just a few months of dating.

Months ago, Aaron had several differences Y discussions next to his brother who is a member of the band Backstreet Boys, because accused of having sexually abused of various women as well as his other sister Angel.

This is why Aaron got a Restraining order from their brother, so they are estranged.

.