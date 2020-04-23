The singer has revealed the happy news this Tuesday through an Instagram live

Yes now! Aaron Carter has announced that he is waiting for his first shoot with his current girlfriend Melanie Martin. The singer has revealed the happy news this Tuesday through an Instagram direct in which he has been encouraged to show even the pregnancy test that his girl had done.

This last detail could be his way of making it clear that this is not a joke, since in 2018 he greatly angered his fans by making them believe that his then partner, Lina Valentina, was pregnant by publishing tweets that included emoticons of babies and of engagement rings only to deny hours later that she was to marry or have a child.

In the statement that the future parents have shared with People magazine They explain that they had been trying to start a family for a long time and Aaron emphasizes their desire to create a stable home for their little one..

In his teens, the performer was known primarily as the little brother of Backstreet Boys’ undisputed heartbreaker Nick, and in his shadow he carved out a career as a youth idol who lost steam as he grew older.

In recent months he has grabbed headlines mainly for his turbulent personal life, with rehabilitation entrances and exits, and for the serious accusations that he has made against his brothers, claiming that they mistreated him in his childhood and that Nick had sexually assaulted multiple women. The Backstreet Boys component and his sister Angela – Aaron’s twin – successfully applied for a restraining order against him in September last year.

