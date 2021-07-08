Aaron Boone has two candidates to replace Aroldis Chapman

Manager Aaron Boone of the Yankees of New York has two candidates to replace the Cuban Aroldis chapman on the MLB.

Through a press conference by Aaron Boone with the New York Post, the coach of the 27-time champions said that he is seeing who can with the weight of being a closer for the Bronx Mules.

Aroldis chapman He went from water to fire in this first half of the season, from a historic start to a dark streak full of defeat, his role as closer can be relieved as he regains his form.

Chad Green has been a stable, high-caliber reliever for the Yankees from New York for several seasons in the majors, or rather, his entire career, this may be the time where he is given a more important role and is to close the games.

In addition to being healthy this season, Green has a 3-4 record with a 2.28 ERA with 46 strikeouts in 43 innings. In his last 7 games, he has a 3-0 record with a 0.73 ERA with 16 strikeouts in 12.1 innings. His numbers have been elite since June.

While the other is nothing more and nothing less the all-star of the people, Jonathan Loaisiga, who for many should have been in the all-star game first than other names.

The Nicaraguan has a record of 7-3 with a 2.20 ERA in 45 innings of work with 43 strikeouts, his fastball has been up to 100 miles in multiple starts this season, he is a great option to replace Aroldis chapman.