Aaron Boone endorsed Gleyber Torres on the Yankees

The Yankees from New York continue to trust the Venezuelan Gleyber Torres in the 2021 season of the Big leagues – MLB. Aaron boone endorsed it.

The strategist of the Bombers said today April 21 that he is not worried about the low offensive production of the Creole in the Big leagues and, who is working to improve in the batting box of the big top.

towers, who started the 2021 campaign of the MLB With a few numbers to forget, he has been monitoring his situation and working to improve it as soon as possible. Last night after the game against the Atlanta Braves he continued trying to solve his offensive problems in the Large Links with Yankees.

Gleyber Torres He’s barely hitting .182, one RBI and has yet to hit home runs, a rare occurrence for a hitter who hit 38 homers in the 2019 Big Show season.

However, Aaron boone supported him and does not feel concerned about the situation of the Caracas, Venezuela-born man with his bat in the Big leagues.

Here is the report:

Aaron Boone isn’t worried about Gleyber Torres long term with his offensive production. Boone says Torres got back to work after the game late last night, continuing to try and figure things out at the plate. – Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) April 21, 2021

The organization of Yankees need that Gleyber Torres blow up your batting, beyond that Aaron boone trust your talent.