Aaron Boone admitted the right receiver for Gerrit Cole

The leader of the Yankees of New York, Aaron Boone, admitted which is the best receiver to Gerrit cole on the MLB.

Midway through Spring Training, he said Gary Sanchez would be Cole’s starting catcher on Opening Day because he thought the two have a great connection.

Cole did not look extremely good on Opening Day, however, he had a 7-inning outing with 13 strikeouts on 88 pitches without a run scored with Kyle Higashioka behind the plate, with whom he had better starts in at. MLB 2021.

Aaron Boone said to adjust things so that Kyle Higashioka is the starting catcher for Gerrit coleHowever, it is not because with Gary Sánchez things are bad, but because Kyle definitely brings something special with Cole in the MLB.

“I’ll match them, I’m sure a good amount. I felt that Gary and Gerrit were really good together [el Día Inaugural]. I’m comfortable with both of them, but he and Higgy definitely have a good thing. ” said the manager of the Yankees, Aaron boone.