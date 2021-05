The Madrilenian Aaron Alhambra (10-0, 3 KO) has been appointed by the Professional Boxing Committee as the official candidate for the Spanish welterweight title owned by the boxer Castro Urdiales Jon Míguez (13-0, 6 KO).

Míguez claimed the vacant title last month after defeating Valencian co-contender Ricardo Roser by KO in the eighth round.

Alhambra is quite active, taking three fights in the last six months.

Jon Míguez may make a voluntary defense before the mandatory one with Alhambra.