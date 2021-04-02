AAA warns of danger by looking at the phone with a red light

15 minutes. The largest organization of motorists in the United States warned on Thursday of the danger of looking at the phone when the traffic lights are red in an exhortation to avoid the distraction behind the wheel that every day causes accidents in this country in which an average of nine people die.

The AAA (American Automobile Association) indicated that according to its investigations, drivers may experience a “hangover effect.” In this, the mind remains distracted for up to 27 seconds after using smartphones or voice infotainment systems when driving.

In other words, when the traffic light turns green, your mind could stay focused on your phone and not on the road.

“The bottom line is that if your mind is not focused on driving, it cannot react properly to what is happening on the road. That puts other drivers, cyclists and pedestrians at risk,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for the largest AAA group. , The Auto Club Group.

Traffic accidents in the USA

In a statement because April is the month of awareness about the dangers of distracted driving, the AAA indicated that according to the National Traffic Safety Administration in 2019, the last year for which there is official data, 3,142 people died in the United States for that reason.

That means nine deaths a day on average and a 10% increase over the previous year (2,839 deaths in 2018).

In Florida alone, there were 240 fatal crashes involving a distracted driver, resulting in 258 deaths in 2019.

“Distracted driving continues to be a growing road safety problem across the country,” Jenkins said.

“Any distraction, whether it’s texting or talking to a passenger, could be enough to cause an accident. AAA strongly urges drivers to focus on what matters most, the road ahead,” the spokesperson said.

The three main sources of distraction for a driver are the use of the mobile phone, the technology of the vehicle itself and the other passengers, they indicate.

The statement indicates that 39% of those surveyed by AAA in a recent survey admitted to having read messages or other texts and 29% to having written on a smartphone at least once while behind the wheel in the past month.

Some of AAA’s tips to avoid distracted driving are to put your phone away and place it out of sight to avoid temptation. It is also valid to program the destination into the car’s navigation system before driving.

If you must call or text while on the road, pull off the road safely and stop first, and if you are traveling with someone, ask for help navigating, making a call, or sending a message.

Be a good passenger. Speak up if the driver of your vehicle is distracted and is not an additional distraction to him.

Setting the “Do Not Disturb” feature on an iPhone or Android device will prevent calls from coming in while driving, he concludes.