One of today’s must-haves for everyone is smartphones. A ‘cell phone’ is no longer just that device with which you make calls, it is like a computer without the Internet: it becomes a typewriter. In this sense, our connectivity needs become more common and specific, and it is perhaps for this reason that not only is the supply of brands and devices increasingly greater, but that the innovation in them and the specific promises of each brand make us It allows to maintain a preference and individuality before the massive distribution. Today, Mexico welcomes the new one on the block: OPPO.

What is OPPO?

OPPO is a technology company that is coming to Mexico with a strong and innovative commitment to cell phones, and the star of the show is its A9 model, equipment that belongs to the mid-range at a price that is more than affordable for those who want it all. , but the portfolio tightens us. Now, OPPO knows that one of the reasons why we decided on a new cell phone is the camera, and they have created a unique algorithm that will make you fall in love.

OPPO presents: Beautification, Artificial Intelligence

Technology to make your skin shine more and look better (in your photos, obviously). Its 16 megapixel front camera uses the beautification function with Artificial Intelligence: Beautification, exclusive creation of OPPO. This technology automatically identifies skin tone, age, gender and skin color; In addition, it distinguishes children, older adults, men and women, for a custom embellishment. Uses a whole new algorithm to smooth out skin blemishes and Sharper features create a makeup-free look. And this is just one of its 4 cameras…

The model A9 is equipped with quad rear camera: 48 megapixels on your main camera, 8 megapixels on your Ultra Wide Angle lens, 2 megapixels on your vertical lens, and 2 megapixels on your mono lens. As we already mentioned, its front camera has 16 megapixels.

The launch of OPPO in Mexico will be this Tuesday, March 17 and at 9:00 pm they will have a live broadcast where there will be special guests, as well as surprises and a few gifts. We leave the video here for you to enter the licorice and try your new favorite cell phone: