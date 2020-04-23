A24 auctions movie paraphernalia to benefit NY | INSTAGRAM

How does an independent film studio give something back to your city in the midst of the coronavirus crisis? If it is A24, mining its props, costumes and scenery departments.

The studio said Wednesday it will auction off paraphernalia of its most popular films, from the spring flower dress that Florence Pugh wore in “Midsommar” (“Midsommar: Terror Doesn’t Wait for the Night”), to the Boston Celtics jersey. by Kevin Garnett in “Uncut Gems”.

Proceeds will go to four charities that help workers on the front lines of the battle and hardest hit communities in New York: The FDNY Foundation; The Food Bank For NYC; NYC Health + Hospitals; and The Queens Community House.

The first auction, at noon (1600 GMT) on Wednesday, includes items from movies like “Eighth Grade” and “Hereditary” (The Devil’s Legacy), like that creepy hand-sewn mat, and other items from the HBO “Euphoria” (“Euphoria”).

The “Midsommar” prop will be available on April 27; the treasures of “Uncut Gems” on May 4; and Robert Pattinson’s little wooden mermaid, and other objects frayed by nitrate from “The Lighthouse” on May 11. These three subsequent auctions will be held at 10 a.m., New York time (1400 GMT).

A24, formerly known as A24 Films, is an American film company founded on August 20, 2012 by Daniel Katz, David Fenkel, and John Hodges.3 It specializes in the production and distribution of film and television.

In 2013, A24 Films funded Charles Swan III’s A Glimpse Inside the Mind. That same year, they agreed a partnership and distribution contract with two online platforms: Amazon Prime and DirecTV Cinema. However, the growth of the company increased substantially thanks to the launch of Spring Breakers4 a few months later.

This growth was verified in 2015 thanks to films such as Ex Machina, The Room and The Witch. A year later, the company’s name was narrowed to A24. Since then, A24 has established itself as one of the largest producers worldwide, currently being one of the largest independent cinema references in the industry.

