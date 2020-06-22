Keynote day, day of leaks at the last moment. Less than 12 hours from the start of a presentation that promises to be of great significance, the L0vetodream filter has dumped presentation details in the form of tweets. Let’s see what has been released in the last few hours.

The year of A14, HomeKit on tvOS and more

Messages from this Twitter account they are quite concise. The possibilities that some of them open are very interesting. Specifically, this is all they say:

This is the year of A14: A clear reference to the next generation of Apple-designed processor, which we will presumably see not just on the iPhone 12.

No new hardware at WWDC 2020, as we anticipated yesterday.

tvOS will be able to “monitor HomeKit”, which we understand refers to the incorporation of the Casa app To the system.

macOS will be called Big Sur (a mountainous area between Carmel-by-the-sea and San Simeon), with a redesigned UI and a huge update for Safari.

watchOS changes the “homepage” of the watch, which can now be shared via a link. Sleep monitoring and handwashing functions are added.

iPadOS will redesign the Sidecar function that allows the iPad to be used as a secondary display. This operating system will also improve handwriting recognition.

As for iOS, no name changes. Home redesign with widget support, changed app alignment, mini-apps and forced calls.

As usual for this character, all of his prediction tweets start with “in my dream.” L0vetodream is an account that tends to be correct in his predictions, although the percentage of correct answers is not clear.

