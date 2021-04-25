A youtuber revealed that he witnessed the murder of the Pirate of Culiacán and narrated everything



Violence in Mexico.

Photo: (Photo by HERIKA MARTINEZ / AFP) (Photo by HERIKA MARTINEZ / AFP via Getty Images) / Getty Images

The Mexican youtuber “HotSpanish” recounted how he lived the moment when Juan Luis Lagunas, better known as “The Pirate of Culiacán”.

In December 2017, “El Pirata de Culiacán” received 15 shots in a bar in Zapopan. He was 17 years old and had thousands of followers on social media. “HotSpanish” was at the scene when the crime occurred.

“With ‘Pirata’ it was like that… well, a dude told me: ‘it’s going to be around here’. Someone contacted me with him. He told me that he was going to be around here, that if we made some videos, a documentary. My documentary videos were very closely related to what he did: to pistear and to do spilling “, said “HotSpanish” during an interview with youtuber Gusgri.

“He was walking up and down also treading, I don’t know where his problems could come from. There were many theories: the theory that I put it. There is the theory of the girl on the phone. They say he was my best friend “, the young man detailed.

“That day I was depressed. I was treading several days before and I was treading a lot. I don’t know if it happened to them, but if you piste like several days, you stop piste and you even feel agitated. He walked like this. I didn’t even want to record blogs. I went by invitation and to accompany ”, he added.

“That mess happened and I went to the United States in short. I arrived (at the bar) and instantly this fart passes. We were just sitting down and I didn’t know what to do. I heard the gunshots and so on. ‘El Pirata’ was coming, he was going further back “, added.

“My reaction: what is happening? You panic. My instinct was to save myself. At the time it was save me. He didn’t know who they were shooting. I left the place. Another run. I didn’t see how, or who, or from where, ”he said.

“HotSpanish” left Mexico hours after the attack on the ‘Pirata de Culiacán’. At the airport an agent intercepted him and he asked how the events had happened.

The story of “El Pirata de Culiacán”, as he told it on several occasions, was plagued with pain. His father left without knowing him. His mother abandoned him to his fate. He had to resist the “irons” of the world from day one to the last, when hitmen entered the Jalisco nightclub and shot him at point-blank range on at least 15 occasions.

“El Pirata de Culiacán” was born in Villa Juárez, a town in the municipality of Novalato, Sinaloa, an entity controlled and disputed by the Sinaloa Cartel for several decades. His grandmother raised him, but she couldn’t give him what he needed to get him away from the streets, from child labor. He was a teenager when he earned his first coins washing cars.

In 2014, when he was 14 years old and the age was enough for him to attend the second year of high school, Juan had already taken other paths, away from education. He had no opportunity to study, to “bring the potato”, as I said. The hauling of chairs and tables brought the boy closer to the “pachangas”, to alcohol. And then the drug world got him.

Thus began to appear photos and videos of him with weapons, bottles, gambling, singing corridos and drunken yelling insults that brought him fame. His courage and his life filled him with thousands of followers on his social media accounts. Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. And so he felt that he, son of abandonment, made sense.

Fame came to him with a video, from 2015, in which after drinking a “Whiskey” loses consciousness and falls knocked to the floor. From then on he never stopped: he shared the stage with northern bands, drove cars of the year; He received money (or at least that was what he said) for each “nose” that insulted him. He was dragged away by municipal police, starred in shows, snorted cocaine, sang. And one Christmas night, on the eve of the recording of “a documentary,” he was executed.

Before being assassinated, Lagunas was recorded shouting insults against Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, alias “El Mencho ”, another Mexican who grew up alongside the poverty of an avocado orchard, migration and deportation, violence.

“‘El Mencho’ peels my cock”Lagunas said. The media paid attention to the insult he launched against the leader of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG).