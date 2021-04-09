A YouTuber manages to evade all kinds of security and enter the SpaceX facilities by recording everything

04/09/2021 at 10:37 AM CEST

Antonio Vallejo Taslimi

Elon Musk has piqued the interest of many people by seeing that several of his companies achieve real feats in different sectors. One of them is SpaceX, which has successfully carried out several space missions such as sending a crew back to the International Space Station through its Crew Dragon vehicles. In addition, they are developing the Starship rockets, which will play a very important role in future space missions, those that in the not-so-distant future, may once again take people to the Moon and be able to colonize it. All these ideas are in the head of many people, and one of them is that of the young “Caesar”, who recklessly has raided the SpaceX facilities and filmed it for his YouTube channel.

The story of this young man has already gone around the world. And it is that through his channel “Loco VlogS”, he published a video of how he walked through the facilities without anyone from SpaceX security preventing him from passing. Caesar thus managed to illegally enter the SpaceX facilities located in south Texas. Perhaps the fact that he has achieved it without disheveled, may mean that this center may not have the security to match the kind of technological hardware it has. Apparently, this young man was able to walk in front of a rocket Starship SN11. The user deleted the video shortly after receiving numerous criticisms. However, that has not prevented other channels from collecting this incident. Below these lines we leave you with the video.

After the event, the young man uploaded another video in which he apologized for his actions, commenting that indeed what he did “was illegal”, that “it was wrong”, but that what was going through his head was that “he never went to have another chance. ” So he ventured to do it. SpaceX has yet to comment on it, although the Federal Aviation Administration was aware of the video and did warn Musk’s company about it.