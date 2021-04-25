A youtuber full of James Bond gadgets a BMW Z3

Enlarge

ACD April 25, 2021

Having a James Bond car doesn’t seem so difficult. It has been achieved by an inventor, who has turned a BMW Z3 into a car for 007.

Perhaps he is not very well known in our borders, but Colin Furze is quite a personality in the United Kingdom. Is about an inventor who has a popular YouTube channel, with almost 11 million subscribers, in which he unleashes his creativity.

The latest of his “crazy things” will delight car lovers and fans of super spy movies like James Bond. And is that Furze has built a car with flamethrowers in the front and guns in the rear.

Flamethrowers, pistols, smoke, oil … all James Bond style

It was at the request of the BBC’s “Top Gear” program, one of the most popular dedicated to motoring in the world, which gave it 7,000 pounds (about 11,000 euros) to reform an old BMW Z3 to your liking and turn it into a perfect weapon to destroy the “bad guys”.

Taking as reference the mythical vehicle of the aforementioned James Bond, Funze has managed to install a flamethrower under the hood, a smoke system which he refers to as ‘internal camouflage’ or a device that releases oil from the rear to lose sight of potential pursuers.

The famous youtuber bought a second-hand BMW Z3 for 4,000 pounds (about 4,600 euros) and added his own modifications. Apart from those mentioned, it also has a hidden fifth wheel so it can pivot on the front wheels.

Sean Connery’s James Bond Cars

“The fifth wheel is very practical for parallel parking and helps to point the guns,” explains Funze in statements quoted by The Sun. “It’s a lot of fun to drive and the front flamethrowers work really well. All switches are on the dashboard or hidden in the glove compartment.

And best of all, it’s legal (or so he says) «Despite the modifications, the ITV continues to passSo it’s still road legal, but we’ve only driven it on airfields, of course. ‘