A young man was gunned down in the west zone | Rosario3.com | Rosario news, all the information instantly, with sports and entertainment

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds this morning in Espinosa and Campbell and was in serious condition. He was transferred to Heca

A young man was shot at this morning in the west of Rosario. He was transferred to the Clemente Álvarez Emergency Hospital (Heca) for medical attention. His state of health was serious.

According to what was reported in Radiópolis (Radio2), this Friday at dawn, near Espinillo and Campbell, a 26-year-old man was shot. He was admitted to Heca with a reserved forecast.

Seven people were delayed by the Radioelectric Command in Passage 1892 to 4000, around the victim’s home.

