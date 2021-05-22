A young man walks with a rifle in broad daylight through the streets of El Escorial

A young man has been detained by the Civil Guard after he walked for several hours through the streets of the Madrid town of El Escorial with what appeared to be an assault rifle.

As reported by Noticiero Madrid, the young man was seen in the Los Arroyos urbanization shopping center area at around 9:30 in the morning. The young man, with the rifle pointed down and without showing any kind of violent attitude, went to the tobacconist from the area to buy tobacco.

Later he went to the church area, where he lost track of it. The Civil Guard was notified, and the armed body set up a search device of the young man, of Latin American origin.

The El Escorial Local Police also intervened in the operation, and the mayor moved to the area, Antonio Vicente Rubio. For its part, the Civil Guard surrounded the Mercadona in the area to guarantee the safety of customers.

La Benemérita came to ask the residents of the urbanization not to leave their houses, and an ambulance had to go to attend to the owner of the tobacconist, who he had suffered a nervous breakdown.

Finally, as he learned 20 minutes, the young man was arrested and transferred to the Civil Guard post in San Lorenzo del Escorial. The rifle turned out to be a simulated weapon. The possibility that the young person suffers from some type of psychiatric condition is being considered.