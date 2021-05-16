A young man is stabbed while making a bottle in León

The Local Police of the León City Council and the National Police investigate the death of a young man attacked by a knife in the La Torre area of ​​the Leonese capital at dawn this Sunday.

As reported by the Consistory through a statement sent, the events occurred around 3.50 am in the parking area of ​​El Encinar street when a young man was found with a open wound on the chest.

Friends report that they were there in a bottle when they were approached by a group of six people and began to attack them. One of them, they say, took out a knife and the young man was injured.

Witnesses collaborate with agents and try to identify the alleged aggressor through the profiles of social networks and provide data on the vehicles of the group to which the alleged aggressor belongs. They also resulted other young people injured who were treated at the health center in the area.

According to the report, the young died in the emergency room from the León Hospital Complex.

A dozen complaints for drinking in the street

On the night of this Saturday, the Local Police of the León City Council processed almost one ten complaints for alcohol consumption on public roads.

In one of the actions, the agents sanctioned eight people who were on the Paseo Quintanilla at 1.00 a.m. making bottle. In the same intervention, another group of young people gathered in the area was identified, but they did not violate any regulations, reports the Town Hall through a statement.

In addition, the Police intervened in a health incident in the Parque de la Candamia where a minor fainted from alcohol intake at 8:00 p.m. The young woman was identified and her parents were notified.

Also another minor person was treated by health workers and with the collaboration of municipal agents for the ingestion of alcoholic beverages at 7:00 p.m. in Ordoño II.