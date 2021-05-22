A young man dies when he falls from a sixth floor into a patio of lights in A Coruña

The National Police investigates the death of a young man falling from a sixth floor to a patio of lights of a building on Calle Doctor Fleming, in A Coruña.

According to sources from 112 Galicia, the first voice of alarm It was given after 7:00 in the morning by a private man, a neighbor of the building, after seeing how the boy had rushed into the void.

Following this call, the emergency center alerted 061 of what happened-Health Urxences and the forces of order -National Police and Local Police-.

Apparently, as indicated by official sources, the young man fell from an attached scaffold to the building, by which he would have gone up to try to rob one of the houses.

However, the health services that came to the scene could only certify your death.