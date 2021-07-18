a young man beats a male nurse for asking him to put on a mask in the subway

Passengers in the Madrid Metro, wearing masks, in a file photo (Photo: David Benito via .)

Social networks have echoed the harsh aggression suffered by a nurse in the Madrid metro for asking a young man to put on the mask. After having reproached him that he was not complying with the mandatory security measures, the individual has started a struggle.

As can be seen in the images released from the Twitter account @EnfrmraSaturada, the attacker punched him and left the wagon exclaiming “I hope you die, asshole.” As a result of the impact on the eye, the health worker had to be transferred to Hospital 12 de Octubre to be treated.

The National Police have opened an investigation to try to locate the author of the attack. The events took place last Thursday night at the Alto del Arenal station on Line 1 of the Madrid Metro. The attack is being investigated by the Mobile Brigade of the National Police.

Likewise, from this Security Corps citizen collaboration has been requested to try to locate the alleged perpetrator of the same.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE