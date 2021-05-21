A young Maghrebi drowned, the second fatality on the Tarajal beach after the arrival of thousands of migrants in Ceuta

The Civil Guard located at 5:45 p.m. this Thursday the lifeless body of a person floating in the vicinity of the Tarajal beach, in Ceuta, according to police sources. The corpse corresponds to that of a young man of Maghreb origin -possibly Moroccan- who would have died drowned.

Is the second fatality It is located in the same area since the migration crisis broke out last Monday, unprecedented in Spain, which has caused the entry into Ceuta of some 8,000 people.

The corpse was near the shore from the beach, where it would have been washed away by the currents in the area. Members of the Red Cross performed resuscitation exercises on him, although they were unsuccessful.

The forensic doctor will try to determine, with the practice of the autopsy, if the body had been at sea for several days and the strong currents dragged him to shore this Thursday, or if this person passed away this Thursday, a day in which the sea conditions were especially difficult due to the waves and the wind.

According to police sources informed Efe, the young man allegedly He drowned when he tried to reach the Ceuti coast as many other people did these days.

The Civil Guard established a police cordon on the beach to prevent anyone from approaching the corpse.

The body was transferred to the municipal funeral home for an autopsy to be performed that will determine the causes of death.