A young Latino who raped and killed an 8-year-old girl could go free

A young Latino who when he was 15 year old raped, strangled and stabbed to death an 8-year-old girl, was sentenced this Tuesday to the maximum penalty for juveniles –jail up to the age of 25– and could be released in four years.

Adrián Jerry “AJ” González, 21 years old, had pleaded guilty to the murder of the minor Maddy Middleton on July 26, 2015 at the apartment complex where they both resided in Santa Cruz, northwest of Los Angeles.

The defendant had initially pleaded not guilty, but when his case went to juvenile justice, he accepted – on April 13 – his guilt on all charges related to the kidnapping, rape and murder of the girl.

Although he has been incarcerated since his arrest in 2015, the prosecution initially managed to have him prosecuted as an adult, while the defense argued that he should be treated as a minor.

In 2018, California passed SB-1391, which prohibits cases of defendants under the age of 16 from being transferred to adult court. In February of this year, a decision of the Supreme Court of California supported the application of this law, which became effective in 2019.

Following the Supreme Court’s decision, González’s case – which was being heard in adult court by a previous judge’s decision – went to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

In this way, with his conviction, the Latino, who previously faced a possible life sentence, could now be released after reaching 25 years of age, as generally happens with sentenced juveniles.

According to the investigation, the girl Middleton knew González, who tricked her by offering her ice cream to take her to the apartment where the teenager lived with his mother.

Once there, he tied her up, strangled her until she lost consciousness, sexually abused her and stabbed her in the neck after realizing that she was still breathing, according to the accusation.

He later disposed of the body by placing it in a trash can in a common area of ​​the apartment complex. Authorities found the body inside the container the next day.

González was later arrested after authorities reviewed a security video in which he was seen trying to dispose of the body of the minor.

