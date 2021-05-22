A young Atlético fan dies during the celebration of the league title

The Atlético fans, celebrating the achievement of the eleventh league title (Photo: Javier López / EFE)

A 14-year-old young man died this Saturday when he took the body out of the van in which he was traveling and collided with a wall in the parking lot of the Plaza de Santa Ana, when he was celebrating the victory of Atlético de Madrid, as confirmed by the Agency EFE.

As witnesses of the event have reported to EFE, the minor was in a van that entered the parking lot with an Atlético de Madrid flag. The vehicle was driven by some of his parents’ friends and his brother was also traveling with him. According to El País, an eyewitness has related how the driver would have demolished up to seven construction fences before the impact.

Inside the car park, the young man has taken half of his body out of one of the windows and crashed into an infrastructure wall. As a result of the impact, the minor has suffered a severe head trauma and has entered cardiorespiratory arrest.

Samur-Civil Protection toilets have carried out resuscitation maneuvers for the child for more than an hour but have only been able to confirm his death.

A team of psychologists have cared for the minor’s relatives and the parents who have traveled to the scene of the accident, as sources from Emergencias Madrid have confirmed to EFE. The Municipal Police of Madrid investigates the causes of the event.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.