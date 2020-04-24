McLaren CEO believes it would be a catastrophe for all teams

Trust Liberty Media’s management in the face of the coronavirus crisis

McLaren CEO Zak Brown is convinced that a year without Formula 1 would be a catastrophe for all teams, although he relies on Liberty Media to manage the situation on the right track.

Last week it was Andreas Seidl who asked Formula 1 to take drastic action in the face of the Covid-19 coronavirus crisis. Within McLaren the situation is worrying, since Zak Brown agrees with the German.

“I think sport has always been a great cure for everyone. So I think the appetite for F1, behind closed doors or not, and sport in general, will be incredible,” said Brown, in statements collected by the American web portal Motorsport.com.

“But if we end without F1 this year, I think the financial consequences for all teams in F1 will be devastating, just as I think it would be for any industry if it really closes for an entire year.”

“Then we would need a further rethink or a solution because, while we have modeled all financial situations, the consequences of not competing are extremely serious for all of us, including Formula 1,” he added.

In spite of everything, the American is optimistic about the measures that Liberty Media plans to take. At the moment, the spotlight is set on the Austrian GP for a possible Formula 1 lap.

“I think the plan that Chase has shared with us, which is currently underway, seems to be a very sensible plan. I think running without spectators, or certainly short-term running without spectators, is the realistic way to compete.”

“It would be naive to think that we can go to Austria and the British GP with 100,000 people. The plan does not require that. Therefore, it seems like a realistic plan. He has been talking to several governments, so I am quite optimistic,” he said. Brown to conclude.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.