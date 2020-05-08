May 8, 2019 will never leave Lucas Moura’s head. It was on this date that the Brazilian starred in one of the greatest achievements in the history of the Champions League. In Amsterdam-HOL against Ajax, Tottenham lifted the classification for the final with three goals from shirt 27.

A year later, Lucas Moura remembers that night with affection and longing. After Tottenham lost 2-0, the striker went into action and scored three goals, all with his left leg, to lead the Spurs to the decision.

– The first goal was the kickoff for the turnaround and what put us back in the game, filled us with motivation and heart. It showed us that it was possible. The second goal was the most difficult, a lot of people in front and the ball went exactly where it should have – said Lucas.

With the game tied 2-2, Tottenham needed another goal to keep the spot. And the emotion lasted until the last second – literally – of the match. Lucas took advantage of Dele Ali’s pass, invaded the area and touched the goalkeeper’s corner. English explosion in Holland.

– This goal was a confirmation of the belief that I had to qualify. I saw the ball and thought about kicking, no matter what. It was impossible to explain the emotion when I saw the ball entering. It is difficult to even speak without being moved. I remember everything as if it happened yesterday – completed Lucas.

In that Champions League, the Brazilian ended with five goals and Tottenham’s top scorer in the competition alongside Hary Kane. In addition, Lucas Moura was elected to the ideal team of the continental tournament.

