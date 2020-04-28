Roberto Diomedi “disappeared” after a series of publications deluding Santos fans (Disclosure)

The Santos fan was expecting the investment of Roberto Diomedi, CEO of the Bolton Group, a year ago. And today it’s no longer talked about.

The Italian started in April 2019 the “disappearance” in the negotiation with Peixe, with justifications for not coming to Brazil. Meanwhile, he had already built a network of followers of Alvinegro and publicized the company.

The publication on Linkedin about the “agreement” with Santos is part of an excluded profile, as is the Twitter account. And the last post on Instagram took place in November 2019 – to this day Santistas charge the businessman for the money for the new Vila Belmiro.

President José Carlos Peres arrived in Dubai in March, and was optimistic about a deal by the stadium and a training center for the youth categories.

“He didn’t disappear! He just stopped talking about it. But I never give up on my dreams,” said Peres, Sports Gazette.

The report also tried to contact Diomedi – to no avail. Board members heard by Gazeta admit the change in posture of the first contact cryptocurrency agent to “pause in the matter”, also motivated by the investigation by the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais for an alleged participation of Stefano Cionini, former Bolton director in America of the South, in a financial pyramid scheme.

Roberto Diomedi made this publication on Santos’ penultimate birthday, already threatening to give up.

“The human race is really incredible, the more you try to do things, the more there is someone who seeks to find something obscure. Why does there necessarily have to be something wrong, something negative? Even if you put in all the effort possible, without asking anything from anyone ?

When we signed the first agreement with President Peres, we were all moved and convinced that we had started something big, that went beyond simple business, because we also felt like part of the family. Now we realize that, as in all families, someone is trying to harm the good that others do. We are probably a nuisance to someone, probably some journalists prefer other people, other investors in our place, an Arab group led by an Italian is perhaps not enough for them.

We simply do our work with a lot of commitment and passion, always with the greatest professionalism, these are the qualities that everyone recognizes us, the same passion that we find in Santos. Now the question is simple and deserves a simple and sincere answer: Do Santos FC want this partnership or not? Do they want someone to finally be interested in making the new arena dream come true?

If that’s true, then why don’t journalists, who should be professionals, who should do their jobs honestly, not want to at least give us the opportunity to present our ideas? Why do they judge us without knowing us? If this is the way to receive us, it may be better to think about it before making this wedding. However I would have expected a different reception …

Santos is the history of world football, a history that existed before us and that will continue with or without us for tens and hundreds of years more, just as there will always be people in love in Santos. So, regardless of everything, I congratulate everyone and wish the best for this celebration, with the hope of being part of the family, if not as an investor, at least as a simple passionate fan “.

