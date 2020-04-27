We are still far from a solution to start the Brazilian Championship for this edition. But, exactly a year ago, last season’s champion took his first step towards the seventh championship in his history. Still commanded by Abel Braga, Flamengo received a Cruzeiro that was considered one of the candidates for the title, at the time, for the debut of the Brasileirão-2019. The victory was red-black, by 3 to 1, of turning point, in Maracanã and ending an invincibility of 22 games of Raposa – that would be relegated.

That April 27th, the main responsible for the triumph was Bruno Henrique, who scored twice. Gabigol completed the favorable score and, interestingly, saw a current teammate open the scoring: Pedro Rocha. Only the protagonist of the night, in fact, left the bench.

That’s because, in the final stretch of that match, Juan entered Everton Ribeiro’s place and said goodbye to football before the Nation at Maracanã, whose audience was 35 thousand people. Not even the shock involving Rodrigo Caio, who received a strong blow from Dedé on the head and left the field straight to the hospital, did not overshadow the tributes to the former defender.

THE NIGHT OF JUAN

A year ago, Juan was playing his last minutes as a professional player (Photo: Nayra Halm / Fotoarena)

Today the professional cycle of this ace that gave us so much joy ends. Thanks for the goals, the race, the titles! You will always have a special place in our history and in our hearts. Every success in the world going forward, idol! And, once again, #ThanksJuan

April 27, 2019

Juan took the field on 45 minutes of the second half, when the score was already consolidated. The crowd went crazy from the moment Abel called the defender to the player’s own entrance into the pitch. In the stands, it was possible to hear shouts of “the best defender in Brazil”.

In his two spells at Fla, one at the beginning and the other at the end of his career, Juan had 332 appearances for the club, with 33 goals scored, being, alongside Júnior Baiano, the defender who most balanced the nets for the Gávea club. The idol titles were: Copa Mercosul (1999), Champions Cup (2001) and Campeonato Carioca (2000, 2001, 2017 and 2019).

DATASHEET



FLAMENGO 3 X 1 CRUISE (BRAZILIAN)

Date: 27/04/2019

Place: Maracanã, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Referee: Anderson Daronco (Fifa)

Income: R $ 1,311,592.00 Audience: 29,459 paying / 35,016 gifts

Yellow cards: Pará, Léo Duarte, Gabigol and Diego (Flamengo); Murilo, Lucas Romero, Edilson, Fred, Mano Menezes and Thiago Neves (Cruzeiro)

Red card: Murilo (Cruise)

Goals: Pedro Rocha, 39 ‘/ 1st Q (0-1); Bruno Henrique, 40 ‘/ 1st Q (1-1) and 21’ / 2nd Q (2-1); Gabigol, 44 ‘/ 2º T (3-1)

FLAMENGO (Coach: Abel Braga)

Flamengo César, Pará, Léo Duarte, Rodrigo Caio and Renê; Cuéllar, Willian Arão and Arrascaeta (Diego); Everton Ribeiro (Juan), Bruno Henrique and Gabigol.

CRUISE (Coach: Mano Menezes)

Fábio; Edilson, Dedé, Murilo and Dodô; Henrique, Lucas Romero (Lucas Silva) and Rodriguinho (Thiago Neves); Marquinhos Gabriel, Pedro Rocha (Rafinha) and Fred.

THE BEST MOMENTS

