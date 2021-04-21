A year after the murder of Vanessa Guillén in Fort Hood, Texas, her mother asks to meet with Joe Biden

By: José Luis Castillo

HOUSTON – One year after the murder of Vanessa Guillén, the mother of the latina soldier wants to meet with Joe biden for the president to take measures to prevent a case like his daughter’s from being repeated and that young women fear entering the Armed Forces and being victims of harassment or even death.

Gloria Guillén is still uncomfortable when she has to remember certain passages from those first months of uncertainty and pain after the murder of her daughter on April 22, 2020 at the Fort Hood military base.

This Mexican mother does not want anyone to go through such pain and, therefore, emphasizes the need to urgently talk with the president in the White House about the case, as well as with former president Donald Trump who, thanks to his management, says Guillén, they gave him the body of his “girl” so that he could bury her.

“As a result of what Biden does at this time, he will help the new generations of young women who, because of what happened to Vanessa, do not want to enlist in the armed forces for fear that the same thing will happen to him,” he emphasizes.

The mother of the soldier who has become a symbol also recalls the expressions of support from people from all corners of the world and those who participated with fervor in the mass marches in various cities to advocate for better treatment of the victims of sexual abuse in the armed forces.

Brutal murder

According to authorities, Guillén was brutally killed on April 22, 2020, apparently by her colleague from the military base identified as Aaron Robinson, 20, who committed suicide on July 1 when police wanted to question him shortly after that the remains of the young Latina were found.

Guillén, who had told her mother that she had been sexually harassed by a sergeant, was last seen that day in the barracks parking lot and, according to her cell phone call records, it was confirmed that 11:30 was the last time she was contacted.

Finally his remains were found in the vicinity of the León River, far from the base. She had been butchered, burned, and buried.

According to court documents, Cecily Ann Aguilar, partner of the alleged murdererHe told her that he had murdered Guillén with a hammer and she had helped him to dispose of the soldier’s remains.

For this reason, Gloria Guillén asks that Aguilar, 23, accused of being Robinson’s accomplice, be punished “with the full weight of the law.”

Indelible memories

The last day that the soldier’s mother saw her daughter alive, she hugged her, gave her a blessing “in front of the Virgin and Father God” and asked him to take care of her and bless her.

Her 20-year-old daughter “looked so beautiful” that day, Gloria Guillén recalls, as she cleans the wilted flower arrangements alongside the worn and smoked candles on one of the many murals in Houston in memory of the Hispanic soldier.

“I saw her on a Sunday night. We sent each other messages the next two days, but already on Wednesday I stopped receiving communication, “he says, while rearranging the blackened posters where there are still messages of encouragement and hope.

Vanessa’s mother evokes the desire her daughter had; being the wife of her fiancé, who had asked her for her hand a few weeks before, and her longing to become a mother.

Tributes to Vanessa Guillén

The mural, in the neighborhood where Guillén was born and grew up with his other four siblings, is already a mandatory stop for those who travel the area near an interstate highway in Houston.

They pay tribute to him in a variety of ways: they leave him roses and even new, scruffy, colorful teddy bears, as well as pictures of the flags of the United States and Mexico.

There are, in no specific order, printed photographs of Guillén, some where he appears smiling in a military uniform and his beret on, others of pleasant moments with close friends, from childhood. But the ones that have the most notoriety are perhaps the posters calling for “justice for Vanessa Guillén.”

One year after his departure, the mother of the Hispanic soldier victim of harassment and murder wants all murals dedicated to Vanessa in Texas, California, Florida and Illinois, to name a few states, to remain in top condition for the vigils and events scheduled this week.

Since the approval this week of several laws in the Texas Legislature, among them the one that seeks to baptize Vanessa Guillén as part of a state highway or the one that intends that each year the soldier can be remembered in order to increase the military response to the people missing.

Also the one that would allow victims of violence and sexual assault from the Armed Forces in Texas to request help and resources through a state entity and not under the military chain of command, as had been done up to now.

All of this only partially mitigates the pain that this Mexican woman has felt for a year, who suffered perhaps the greatest loss that a mother can have.

“I will love her for all eternity. He will be the love of my life, ”says Gloria Guillén that, although she tries to find strength to continue in the fight and for her daughter’s memory to prevail, the grief of having to relive everything that happened takes hold of her.

Like when at the last minute he gave up participating this Monday in the inauguration of a portal dedicated to Vanessa at the Fort Hood military base.

