A year after George Floyd’s death, the fight for police reform is gaining momentum

15 minutes. Dozens of US cities remembered this Tuesday the African American George Floyd, who died asphyxiated by a policeman in Minneapolis just today a year ago, with the pending promise of a police reform that eliminates brutality against racial minorities in the country.

The first to show this eternal desire on the part of the progressive sectors of change was the American president, Joe Biden, who received Floyd’s relatives at the White House to discuss the George Floyd Law of Justice in the Police. The legislative proposal that is stalled in the US Congress.

“The president still has high hopes that he will sign the George Floyd Police Justice Act. We are working very closely with the negotiators,” Cas Blanca spokeswoman Jen Psaki said at a press conference.

In a message on Twitter, Biden said that the US “now faces a turning point” and stressed, referring to this legislative project, that political leaders have to act.

It’s been one year since George Floyd was murdered. In that time, George’s family has shown extraordinary courage. Last month’s conviction was a step towards justice – but we cannot stop there. We face an inflection point. We have to act. – President Biden (@POTUS) May 25, 2021

The family presses

On the anniversary of Floyd’s death, his relatives visited the US Congress and the White House to pressure Biden and lawmakers to make legislation a reality. In principle, this was going to be approved during the 365 days after the tragic event.

One of George Floyd’s brothers, Philonise, assured in a press conference on Capitol Hill that the bill for police reform is necessary in the US and “should get to Biden’s desk”.

“We need him to take care of that,” he said on the US Capitol accompanied by several members of the Floyd family, such as the deceased’s daughter, Pelosi, and other Democratic legislators, such as Karen Bass.

The bill Philonise referred to, written by members of the Black Caucus, made up of Democrats, remains stalled in Congress.

The legislation is supported by Biden and aims to end, among other things, the use of strangulation techniques. Also with “legal immunity” for agents and the militarization of police departments.

Rugged tribute in Minneapolis

While Floyd’s family was in the country’s capital, dozens of people paid tribute to the African-American who died on May 25, 2020 at the place where he was suffocated by former police officer Derek Chauvin.

And on this day, which should be peaceful, an incident occurred. The South Minneapolis street corner where Floyd stopped breathing was the scene of a shooting Tuesday that left one wounded. This was confirmed by a spokesman for the city’s Police Department.

According to that source, about 10 shots were recorded near the plaza now known as “George Floyd Plaza”, right at the corner of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue at 10:10 local time (15:10 GMT).

The testimonies collected by the agents speak of a suspicious vehicle leaving the area “at high speed.”

Shortly after, a person was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound and was later admitted to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment, although his injuries were not serious.

Other cities remember Floyd

Beyond the scary scenes lived in Minneapolis, the tributes to Floyd in other cities, such as New York or Miami, passed normally.

Authorities and community leaders in New York knelt for 9 minutes and 29 seconds on Tuesday in memory of George Floyd. The event was led by well-known civil rights activist Al Sharpton, who runs the National Action Network.

The mayor of the Big Apple, Bill de Blasio, several of the candidates to succeed him and local officials who work in the fight against racism also participated.

“George Floyd will go down in history not only as a martyr, but also as a turning point for policing in the United States,” said Sharpton, who highlighted the “intergenerational and multiracial” movement that last year, and despite the pandemic of COVID-19, took to the streets of the country to demand racial justice.