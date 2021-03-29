A Xiaomi Mi Mix with liquid lens could soon hit stores

03/29/2021 at 4:14 PM CEST

Antonio Vallejo Taslimi

Xiaomi is at an overwhelming pace when it comes to mobile devices. The firm has launched a large number of them this year, going through its mid-range with the Redmi Note 10 or the POCO, up to its flagship Mi 11. However, the company does not miss one to offer us information about its future within telephony. And it is that through a teaser they have given us the opportunity to know the liquid lenses, which could premiere in the next Mi Mix.

As you know, the firm reserves this series of phones for its technological innovations. A couple of years ago we knew the Mi Mix Alpha with a screen on both sides that covered practically the entire terminal. Now through the video that we have left below these lines, we can see how they refer to a new technology for your camera system, which could revolutionize the industry.

the liquid lens is an attempt to replace the traditional glass lens with one that through electrical charges can modify its state. In this way, by changing shape, it could focus on objects at different distances. This could mean that it would no longer be necessary to have several rear sensors to have a macro, telephoto or ultrawide lens, but with just one sensor with a liquid lens it can do the function of several of these modes.

Due to the cost of manufacturing these lenses, they have always been reserved for industrial purposes. However, Xiaomi could be the first manufacturer to bring this technology to the world of the smartphone. However, it is not the only one. And it is that Huawei has also patented its own liquid lens system. There are no details yet on when we would see this technology implemented in a device. We will have to be patient to learn more about it.