This week the blue brand, WWE SmackDown, was preparing to have the long-awaited announcement from Miz and Morrison. The reaction of Hardy in relation to what happened last week. And a Boss N Hug Connection opportunity that can return to the top of the women’s division once again, revalidating the tag team championships.

Sheamus and the accident

That witnesses say they saw a man with a red beard get out of the car, greatly facilitates the investigation to the authorities who are trying to clarify everything that happened in the altercation, where Elias was the one who took the worst consequences, taking the hit of the car.

Hardy openly blamed Sheamus, who made his appearance for using ad hominem arguments, based on the attack on the person to justify the facts. Sheamus stated how embarrassed his wife and daughter would be and also accustomed to these situations, leading to physical confrontation.

The screens that separate the ramp from the fighters with whom they saw and acted as spectators, ends up broken with the body of Hardy and the slap of Sheamus. What do you know very well that this combat cannot escape you, if you want to maintain the seriousness and respect that everyone has for you.

Hey Hey, Ho Ho overturned van. Hey Hey, Ho Ho….

It’s what universal champion Braun Strowman must be singing and thinking. He thought the most controversial couple of the brand, that through a series of jokes could torment the champion, but two foolish failures condemned them. Spray Kayla the green liquid, and not have hired to the parking attendants.

That they rebuked and left with the pants down the couple who thought never to be discovered. If they wanted to be on a roller coaster, they could feel something similar, when the van He overturned with the force of Braun and they were inside. At least they smashed Braun’s car, that’s all they got.

Bayley and Sasha ring the bell on WWE SmackDown

Being the stellar fight, no one thought that it could have so many surprises. The moment of tension between the champion and her best friend, Alexxa’s face … their defeat It was a jug of cold water that no one could think of. Bayley, like Becky, has two championships that he will have to defend in different fights.

