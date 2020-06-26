This week the red mark, WWE Raw, put all the roster championships into play. There would be fighters who would have to defend what they won, and challengers who rightfully deserve a shot at the championships. Something that will probably change the course of the program in the coming weeks.

24/7 7/11 I-95 North European Championship

Akira Tozawa, the leader of the ninja clan, has become the new champion. After wanting to attack Viking Profits, he launched a direct attack on Truth to snatch what he calls him, his baby. For this reason, the combat would be decided in favor of one of the two. Tozawa along with his clan could distract him.

Music was playing that no one could think of, it was Lashley, who wanted revenge for taking away the opportunity to win the world championship in the hands of McIntyre. Tozawa hid with great agility, like a ninja and showed patience and cunning to be able to take the championship that he had won in his hands.

Tag Team Championship (Men)

Viking Profits have maintained, over the weeks, a friendly rivalry. They have had duels on a dance floor, in a bowling alley, ax shooting… .. unimaginable sport duels that nobody thought could be given so well to both. Finally as Big Show said, his destiny was to face each other in the ring.

Both gave their maximum level to leave everyone with their mouths open. Finally, a spear at Eric left Ivar in a perfect position for Montez to make a stratospheric leap to make it clear that his reign is moving forward. Two NXT teams fighting at the highest level on the main roster.

The Latino couple, Andrade and Garza took advantage of the celebration of the champions to attack them from behind. After the Vikings entered, they left the ring sending a direct message. Their common goal is championships, something that is within the reach of both.

Tag Team Championship (Women)

Two belts Bayley and Sasha Banks travel from brand to brand defending the championships before a long list of applicants in all brands of the company. The drop for Raw’s challengers caused them to lose the fight in a strange way.

The champions who revalidated the title celebrated it by challenging Asuka. The champion accepted against Sasha Banks. In addition to accepting the challenge, she received the surrender key from Sasha, who dedicated a nice message to her on Twitter, plagiarizing the same text as Asuka 2 years ago with her first confrontation.

United States Championship

Apollo, the champion most beloved by fans, begins to take curves in his reign. After illegally beating Shelton, He faced it again to win it now, yes, fairly. After the victory, MVP entered, whom he rejected as a representative. He gave her a surprise, Lashley’s attack from behind.

WWE Championship

Drew celebrated the bad time he spent with Truth to revalidate the title. Now was the time, after overcoming his worst stone along the way, find a new applicant. Dolph and Roode from the blue brand were part of the barter with Styles.

Ziggler wanted to see firsthand his great friend, who according to him, after his arrival on the main roster catapulted to stardom. Ziggler, is a fighter very dear to the universe, for the years he has been offering a continuous show. Therefore, his fight against Drew will be a duel of the Titans, to crown the best.

