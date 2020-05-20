Afp

La Jornada newspaper

Wednesday May 20, 2020, p. a11

Berlin The resumption of the Bundesliga last weekend has also drawn criticism from athletes from other disciplines, such as world rowing champion Oliver Zeidler, who jokingly described the return of football and denounced a crazy system.

It’s a joke, Zeidler declared; If children can’t get back to daycare and other services can’t work at full capacity, allowing a few millionaires on the lawn to do so is sending the wrong signal.

The 23-year-old athlete, world champion in 2019 in individual, assured that he would like fans to turn their backs on this insane system and this parallel world that is increasingly adrift.

Last Saturday the Bundesliga became the first of the great European championships to resume after being suspended in mid-March as a result of the new coronavirus.

The return of soccer was possible after the Angela Merkel government lifted the confinement measures and restrictions imposed to contain the pandemic.

Soccer players are frequently undergoing tests for the new coronavirus, matches are played without an audience and substitutes must wear face masks, among other hygiene measures.

Germany has registered 175,102 cases of Covid-19, which has caused around 8,000 deaths. Despite this health situation, the Bundesliga clubs want to complete the season before June 30 so as not to lose 300 million euros in television rights.

At the same time, many other sports disciplines have a dark horizon because they do not know when their competitions will resume.

Zeidler admitted that he can train relatively normally now that Germany begins to lift restrictions, but says the current situation confirms that soccer receives preferential treatment in Germany.

An opinion shared by Rio 2016 Olympic javelin throwing champion Thomas Röhler: It seems that for politicians it is more important to allow the ball to roll so that other sports are treated the same.

However, sprinter Gina Lueckenkemper acknowledges that the return of the Bundesliga gives Germans the feeling that they are returning to normal more than other sports could offer.

Fencing champion Max Hartung assures that the restart of football is a hope for the rest of sports, although he regretted its dominance. Right now, soccer is the only thing that exists, Hartung said; It is just about money, not who will become the German champion. No one cares about that during the coronavirus.

On the exorbitant amounts paid in European football, the president of the German Football Federation (DFB), Fritz Keller, spoke in favor of a salary limit, a proposal he wants to transfer to UEFA.

