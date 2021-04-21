A writer shows the one that a teacher has tied up and she responds indignantly

Luna Miguel in Barcelona (Photo: Laura Rosa / Wikipedia)

Luna Miguel has denounced on social networks the exercise that a teacher has entrusted to her high school students and in which she, without eating or drinking it, has been involved. The writer’s complaint about this type of “homework” has provoked the reaction of the teacher in question, who has sent her a couple of indignant messages. Quite the opposite, for example, that this institute director.

It all started when the writer received several messages from a group of students who claimed that their teacher had commissioned them to write the author of the poems they had read in class to get a higher grade in the subject.

“Whether the best or worst grade from the students depends on whether that day I am more or less tired to go into the folder to respond, or whether it depends on whether I have had a good day, whether I have finished all my responsibilities soon. It seems as unfair for them as it is for me ”, regrets Miguel in a reflection on the episode.

Her text generated quite a few supportive reactions and also an angry response from the teacher who had entrusted her students with the task of writing to the author. This is the educator’s message, which Luna Miguel has also shared:

“Good evening, I’m just writing to tell you that you have received some messages from my students, sorry if they have bothered you. They have done it because today in class we have seen your poetry among other authors and as an activity they had to investigate your profile, read, comment, etc. and I have ironically suggested to them that if they got your answer they would have a plus. They are already responsible for doing their job, I would not pretend that something as important as a Baccalaureate grade depended on you. Thank you anyway for your not approaching the readers ”, the message reads.

The thing was not …

