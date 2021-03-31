A writer accuses Michel Foucault of sexually abusing children in Africa

Almost four decades after his death, Michel Foucault sparks controversy following an accusation of sexual abuse and pedophilia.

Michel Foucault caused controversy during the 1970s for his postulates regarding the prison system, the power dynamics in capitalism and emancipation of the body, so oppressed in the Christian thought model. 37 years after his death, a Writer his contemporary allegedly accuses him of sexual abuse to children in Tunisia, putting their theoretical development under question again.

Guy Sorman is a French-American professor who, in the last decades of the last century, found himself on several occasions with Michel Foucault.

Recently, the author accused him of being a “pedophile rapist“, For a local medium in the United States. Not only that: he allegedly could have sexually abused children in Tunisia in the late 1960s.

Sorman alleges that, during this time, Foucault used to give money to young children. This is the description that the writer gave for The Sunday Times regarding this meeting:

“The little children ran after Foucault to tell me what about me? Take me, take me They were 8, 9, 10 years old. Foucault was throwing money at them and saying, ‘See you at 10pm at the usual place. There, on the tombstones, he would make love to young children. The question of consent was not even raised. “

According to Sorman, Foucault would never have dared to do something similar in France, under the eyes of the whole world. By then, the author already enjoyed international renown for his multiple publications critical of the Western system of thought, as well as the way in which the surveillance It was practiced in the prisons, classrooms, and even, in the hospital infrastructure.

A belated accusation

Similar news would have put Foucault off the map forever: in the pedophilic encounters, the question of consent is completely strangled in an asymmetric power relationship. Before the media, the accusation did not turn out to be a surprise: finally, the French thinker enjoyed sadomasochistic practices with their sexual partners.

Given the impossibility of proceeding legally, it is striking that Sorman has delayed almost four decades in bringing this information to light. Beneath the leaps and bounds Foucault took in terms of the history of western thoughtApparently there are thick shadows that they had not surfaced. On the other hand, not much is known about Sorman.

