Madness and internet memes were unleashed.

This Friday was registered an error on WhatsApp that drove the stalkers crazy, that the application does not allow showing the last connection time of the contacts.

At first it was thought that the platform had removed the functionality, however, it is actually a temporary failure of the messaging service.

The specialized site, WABetaInfo reported that WhatsApp I was having trouble displaying the last contact connection time.

The failures mainly occurred in Europe and AmericaAlthough it is a lesser situation than that, the most “controlling” people will not have the data of the connection of their contacts and that alters them a lot.

Some users are resorting to removing the app to try to fix itBut that only compounds the problem. And is that if you delete WhatsApp from your smartphone and reinstall it, at this time it will be difficult for you to log in due to connection problems.

Recently Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp itself suffered a fall in the midst of quarantine. All three platforms went offline for several hours, a situation that sparked madness on the internet.