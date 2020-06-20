Madness and internet memes were unleashed.

Photo:

WhatsApp / Courtesy

This Friday was registered an error on WhatsApp that drove the stalkers crazy, that the application does not allow showing the last connection time of the contacts.

At first it was thought that the platform had removed the functionality, however, it is actually a temporary failure of the messaging service.

The specialized site, WABetaInfo reported that WhatsApp I was having trouble displaying the last contact connection time.

⚠️ WhatsApp is experiencing serious issues with last seen at, online status and registration! Https: //t.co/QYxW5RSLKc We’re monitoring the situation and we will let you know about any other change. – WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 19, 2020

The failures mainly occurred in Europe and AmericaAlthough it is a lesser situation than that, the most “controlling” people will not have the data of the connection of their contacts and that alters them a lot.

Some users are resorting to removing the app to try to fix itBut that only compounds the problem. And is that if you delete WhatsApp from your smartphone and reinstall it, at this time it will be difficult for you to log in due to connection problems.

Recently Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp itself suffered a fall in the midst of quarantine. All three platforms went offline for several hours, a situation that sparked madness on the internet.

All suffering because #Whatsapp did not allow to see the online or the last connection

I calm with the seen and the last time deactivated four years ago: pic.twitter.com/YndHlXWBof – Gabriel (@ gabo_andronus04) June 19, 2020

WhatsApp removed the “online” The toxics // The infidels pic.twitter.com/FdYtrYZ5Nh – loco (@ElHomeroLoco) June 19, 2020

The whole gang farting #WhatsApp. pic.twitter.com/2iyEDWVHjD – Fernando VG (@twFernandoVG) June 19, 2020