A bridge over the Yangtze in Wuhan, China, where the pandemic began. (STR /) Avenida Figueroa Alcorta, in Buenos Aires, Argentina (.) (RONALDO SCHEMIDT /) The Church of the Candelaria in Rio de Janerio, Brazil (MAURO PIMENTEL /) Plaza Libertad in the center of San Salvador, the Salvadoran capital . (.) (MARVIN RECINOS /) An empty highway in Panama City. (LUIS ACOSTA /) Trains parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj terminal during the curfew in Mumbai, India on March 22 (PUNIT PARANJPE /) A deserted beach at Cape Windley, about 70 kilometers south of Miami (CHANDAN KHANNA /) Bogotá, Colombia, on March 21. (Raul ARBOLEDA / .) (RAUL ARBOLEDA /) Parking of a shopping center in Tijuana, Mexico, one of the few countries where no restrictive measures were established (.) (GUILLERMO ARIAS /) Empty tennis courts in Santiago de Chile, do where the state of catastrophe was declared. (.) (MARTIN BERNETTI /) The beach of Miami Beach on March 20. (.) (CHANDAN KHANNA /) Downtown Los Angeles, California, at the usual horror of increased traffic back home. (ROBYN BECK /) As movie theaters are closed, drive-ins in Seoul, South Korea saw their turnout explode. (.) (ED JONES /) View of the Torre del Reformador in Guatemala City. (CARLOS ALONZO /) A few people on the Arpoador beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (MAURO PIMENTEL /) The center of Beirut, the capital of Lebanon. (- /) The Plaza Grande and the Presidential Palace of Carondelet in Quito, Ecuador. (RODRIGO BUENDIA /) An almost empty road near Rennes, France. (.) (DAMIEN MEYER /) Area view of the international Los Libertadores Pass in the Andes between Chile and Argentina, a route usually full of cars and trucks. (.) (JAVIER TORRES /) Reforma Avenue in Mexico City, where the municipal government imposed the closure of public places (ALFREDO ESTRELLA /) Brazzaville, a settlement near Pretoria, in South Africa. (PHILL MAGAKOE /) TThe construction of a hospital to care for patients with coronavirus in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip (SULIMAN HEJI /) The Olympic University Stadium in Mexico City and its surrounding streets. (ALFREDO ESTRELLA /)